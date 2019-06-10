Gas prices dip slightly but summer demand expected to push prices higher

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.75, down 6 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.92. The New York State average is $2.90 – down 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.07. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.83 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.87 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.84 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.84 (down 3 cents since last week)

Rome - $2.86 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.81 (down 3 cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.88 (down 5 cents since last week)

Gasoline stocks rose again last week though they remain much lower than last year. If stocks continue to increase, alongside declining oil prices, American motorists will likely see the cost of gasoline continue to fall at their local gas stations this week.

Summer 2019 gasoline demand is forecasted to be extremely high -- reaching some of the highest levels on record in the United States. If the country sees warm summer weather that encourages travel and demand reaches expected levels, pump prices could see modest increases, especially if supply is tight in local markets.