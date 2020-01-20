Gas prices drop 3 cents a gallon
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.55, down 3 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.24. The New York State average is $2.71 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.53.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.64 (down 3 cents since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.63 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.68 (down 2 cents since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.67 (down 2 cents since last week)
- Rome -- $2.69 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.62 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.70 (down 1 cent since last week)
Gas prices have finally started to drop across the region. The usual January decline in prices was stalled due to the situation in the Middle East, which pushed oil prices up.
Today’s national price for a gallon of gasoline is down3 cents while state prices and all regional prices are lower than last week. As long as geopolitical situations don’t escalate, motorists should continue to see more relief at the pump.
January typically brings lower demand for gasoline and winter blend fuel is cheaper to produce.
From GasBuddy:
"With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that's exactly what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"The Midwest has been the largest beneficiary of seasonal effects thus far with prices in several areas there declining upwards of 10-15 cents per gallon.
The rest of the country will follow lower for the time being as demand for gasoline remains abysmal and the fuel being produced today will have to eventually be purged from the system over the next few months as refiners begin the transition to summer gasoline."