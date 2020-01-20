Gas prices drop 3 cents a gallon

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.55, down 3 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.24. The New York State average is $2.71 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.53.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.64 (down 3 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.63 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.68 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.67 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.69 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.62 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.70 (down 1 cent since last week)

Gas prices have finally started to drop across the region. The usual January decline in prices was stalled due to the situation in the Middle East, which pushed oil prices up.

Today’s national price for a gallon of gasoline is down3 cents while state prices and all regional prices are lower than last week. As long as geopolitical situations don’t escalate, motorists should continue to see more relief at the pump.

January typically brings lower demand for gasoline and winter blend fuel is cheaper to produce.