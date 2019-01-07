Gas prices in Batavia down a penny since last week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.24, down three cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.49. The New York State average is $2.58 – down four cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.67. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.68 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.64 (down 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.42 (down 4 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.55 (down 5 cents since last week)

Rome - $2.56 (down 4 cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.46 (down 4 cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.63 (down 7 cents since last week)

With OPEC production cuts in the works, analysts are closely watching the price of oil, which is a factor that could push gas prices back up. However, AAA expects to see minimal volatility at the start of the cartel’s production cuts. Oil prices would have to go up by about $30 per barrel to push gas prices back to the $3 per gallon range. January is a low demand month for gasoline so a sharp spike in prices is not expected in coming weeks.