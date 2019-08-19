Gas prices in Batavia reportedly drop 7 cents in a week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.62, down 3 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.84. The New York State average is $2.82 – down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.76 (down 7 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.78 (down 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.75 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.77 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.80 (down 3 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.70 (down 2 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.75 (down 2 cents since last week)

Although pump prices continue to fall this week, growing demand amid tightening stocks have helped to slow down the pace of the decline nationally. With prices down across the region, it appears as though the highest gas prices of the year are behind us.

However, demand is still high with summer tourism season ongoing. Motorists could see a spike in pump prices over Labor Day weekend, the final long weekend of the summer.

Other issues that could push prices up include hurricane season if a refinery is damaged and tensions in the Middle East.