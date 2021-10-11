Gas prices jump seven cents in one week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.27, up seven cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.19. The New York State average is $3.35 – up seven cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.33 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.31 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.36 (up eight cents from last week)

Rochester - $3.35 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome - $3.36 (up six cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.33 (up ten cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.27 (up seven cents since last week)

Gasoline demand, the need for more oil production, and the price of crude oil all contribute to the fluctuating gas prices. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and allied countries, chose not to move forward with an agreement to produce more crude oil in November. These factors combined led to an increase in gas prices locally and nationally. High crude prices (touching $78 per barrel) are keeping pump prices elevated.