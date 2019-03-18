Gas prices jump sharply

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.55, up 7 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.55 as well. The New York State average is $2.66 – up 7 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.69. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.60 (up 10 cents since last week)

Buffalo- - $2.58 (up 7 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.69 (up 10 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.67 (up 10 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.67 (up 8 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.66 (up 9 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.68 (up 9 cents since last week)

Increasing demand for gasoline and tightening supply have helped to push prices higher this week. In its latest weekly petroleum status report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new data that shows the spring driving season is certainly ahead for American motorists.

AAA is seeing an increase in requests for maps and tour books to popular driving destinations including Myrtle Beach and Charleston, S.C.

Gasoline demand is up while total domestic gasoline stocks are falling. As demand strengthens and gas stocks tighten, pump prices will likely follow suit and continue to increase. A springtime jump in prices is typical with increased demand and the changeover to the more expensive summer blend gasoline in the coming weeks.