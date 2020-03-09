Gas prices now lower than a year ago as coronavirus continues to affect global market

Press release:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.38, down 6 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.47. The New York State average is $2.56 – down 3 cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.59. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.55 (down 4 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.51 (down 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.59 (down 3 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.52 (down 4 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.60 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.47 (down 4 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.55 (down 3 cents since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has decreased by 6 cents to $2.38. A healthy stock level and cheaper crude prices continue to push pump prices down.

The trend of pump prices facing downward pressure is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus causing the price of crude to decline.

However, the current refinery maintenance season could put pressure on regional refinery utilization, supply and gas prices during the run-up to the spring driving season. Once refineries switch over to summer blend fuel, prices will start to increase since that formula is more expensive to produce.

From GasBuddy: