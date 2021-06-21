Gas prices remain largely unchanged

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.07, down 1 cent in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.13 – up 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $3.08 (no change since last Monday)

Buffalo- - $3.07 (up 3 cents since last Monday)

Ithaca -- $3.11 (up 6 cents since last Monday)

Rochester -- $3.10 (up 3 cents since last Monday)

Rome -- $3.20 (up 3 cents since last Monday)

Syracuse- - $3.12 (up 6 cents since last Monday)

Watertown -- $3.17 (up 2 cents since last Monday)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by one cent to $3.07. In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted growth in gasoline demand and stocks. The increase in total supply, even as gas demand increased, has helped to limit pump price fluctuations this week on the national level.

However, local motorists aren’t seeing much relief at the pump, and rising crude oil prices could mean higher prices later this month.

As of this morning, oil prices remain over $71 per barrel. Until two weeks ago, crude prices hadn’t crossed the $70/bbl threshold since mid-October 2018.