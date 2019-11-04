Gas prices remain low, unchanged in Batavia from last week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.61, up a penny since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.76. The New York State average is $2.69 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.94. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.66 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.65 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.67 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $2.67 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome - $2.67 (no change since last week)

Syracuse - $2.60 (up 3 cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.66 (up 1 cent since last week)

Domestic demand for gasoline remains high as stocks continue to decline, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Growing demand, amid tight gasoline supplies, has contributed to a nominal increase in the national average – 1 cent since in the past week.