Gas prices remain low

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.60, down 5 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.82. The New York State average is $2.69 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.96. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.66 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.66 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.67 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.66 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rome - $2.67 (down 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.57 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.65 (down 1 cent since last week)

The national average price for gasoline is down along with total domestic gasoline stocks. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports a drop in gas stocks bringing the level lower than last year at this time. Although stocks have tightened, amid robust demand, fairly low crude prices have helped to push down pump prices. The trend is likely to continue this week so local gas prices should follow the national trend.