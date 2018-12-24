December 24, 2018 - 11:17am
Gas prices reported lower for the week
posted by Howard B. Owens in WNY AAA, gas prices, news.
Press release from AAA:
Merry Christmas!
Motorists are getting the gift of cheaper gas at area pumps – prices are down across the entire region. A full report is attached. Here is a look at prices:
- Batavia -- $2.71 (down 3 cents since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.73 (down 4 cents since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.51 (down 4 cents since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.63 (down 4 cents since last week)
- Rome -- $2.64 (down 5 cents since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.55 (down 3 cents since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.76 (down 8 cents since last week)
We wish everyone safe travels and happy holidays!
Recent comments