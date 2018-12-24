Gas prices reported lower for the week

Press release from AAA:

Merry Christmas!

Motorists are getting the gift of cheaper gas at area pumps – prices are down across the entire region. A full report is attached. Here is a look at prices:

Batavia -- $2.71 (down 3 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.73 (down 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.51 (down 4 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.63 (down 4 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.64 (down 5 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.55 (down 3 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.76 (down 8 cents since last week)

We wish everyone safe travels and happy holidays!