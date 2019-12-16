Gas prices slide slightly as domestic reserves rise

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.55, down 2 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.38. The New York State average is $2.67 – down 1 cent from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.71. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.65 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.61 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.66 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $2.65 (no change since last week)

Rome - $2.61 (no change since last week)

Syracuse - $2.58 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.66 (no change since last week)

Total domestic gasoline stocks continue to increase, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Stocks increased by 5.4 million barrels in the most recent report, bringing the total to 234.8 million barrels. Additionally, gas demand decreased.

As stocks continue to grow, while demand decreases, pump prices across the nation are likely to continue seeing downward pressure this week before holiday travel begins.

Gas prices are higher this year than one year ago. The year-over-year difference is due to higher crude prices this winter compared to last year.