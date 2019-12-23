Gas prices stable heading into the holidays

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.55, no change since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.33. The New York State average is $2.69 – up two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.66. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.65 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.60 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.66 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $2.65 (no change since last week)

Rome - $2.64 (up three cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.60 (up two cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.68 (up two cents since last week)

Gas prices are relatively stable given the increase in demand for holiday travel this week. With so many motorists out and about for holiday shopping and for holiday road trips, demand is high.

Pump price savings, albeit it small, are expected to come to New York State by the end of the year and are likely to linger into next year.

AAA forecasts that motorists can expect gas prices to edge cheaper by about a dime in the coming weeks as regional refinery rates and gasoline stocks increase throughout the Northeast region.\