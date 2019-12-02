Gas prices steady through Thanksgiving week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.59, no change since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.47. The New York State average is $2.68 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.78. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.66 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.62 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.66 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.66 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.62 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.59 (up 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.66 (no change since last week)

Modest oil prices have helped to keep pump prices down through the busy holiday travel period. This year, more than 55 million people traveled 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, according to AAA’s estimates. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline held steady through the holiday weekend.

Now, the focus will be on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners who will likely decide to extend their production reduction agreement through the middle of 2020 at OPEC’s upcoming meeting in Vienna on Dec. 5 and 6.

Price gains have been limited by continued market fear that the trade war between China and the United States – the world’s two largest crude consumers – will reduce crude demand moving into next year. Also, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that total domestic crude inventories are up and are higher than last year’s level at this time.