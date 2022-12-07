December 7, 2022 - 8:00am
Genesee Chorale performs 'From Star to Star' on Saturday
posted by Howard B. Owens in st. james, Genesee Chorale, music, arts, entertainment, news.
The Genesee Chorale performs its annual holiday concert -- From Star to Star -- at 4 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church.
Ric Jones is the director. Janine Fagnan is the associate conductor, and Doug Hanson is the accompanist.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or at www.geneseechorale.com/box-office.
St. James is located at 405 East Main St., Batavia.
Photos by Howard Owens.
