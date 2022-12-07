Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 7, 2022 - 8:00am

Genesee Chorale performs 'From Star to Star' on Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in st. james, Genesee Chorale, music, arts, entertainment, news.

choralechristmas2022.jpg

The Genesee Chorale performs its annual holiday concert -- From Star to Star -- at 4 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church.

Ric Jones is the director. Janine Fagnan is the associate conductor, and Doug Hanson is the accompanist.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or at www.geneseechorale.com/box-office.

St. James is located at 405 East Main St., Batavia.

Photos by Howard Owens.

choralechristmas2022-2.jpg

choralechristmas2022-3.jpg

choralechristmas2022-4.jpg

choralechristmas2022-5.jpg

choralechristmas2022-6.jpg

choralechristmas2022-7.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break