February 20, 2020 - 3:32pm
Genesee County Conservative Party announces endorsements
posted by Howard B. Owens in Conservative Party, news.
Press release:
The Genesee County Conservative Party is excited to announce the following endorsements:
- Beth Parlato, 27th District CongressWOMAN
- Ed Rath-61st District State Senator
- Stephen Hawley-State Assembly
- Sheriff William A Sheron Jr- Genesee County Sheriff
- Scott German-County Treasurer
- Jeremy Karas-Council at Large
- Tom William-Town Justice, Town of Batavia
Congrats to all of the candidates.