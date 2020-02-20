Local Matters

February 20, 2020 - 3:32pm

Genesee County Conservative Party announces endorsements

posted by Howard B. Owens in Conservative Party, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County Conservative Party is excited to announce the following endorsements: 

  • Beth Parlato, 27th District CongressWOMAN 
  • Ed Rath-61st District State Senator 
  • Stephen Hawley-State Assembly 
  • Sheriff William A Sheron Jr- Genesee County Sheriff 
  • Scott German-County Treasurer
  • Jeremy Karas-Council at Large 
  • Tom William-Town Justice, Town of Batavia 

Congrats to all of the candidates.

