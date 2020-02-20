Genesee County Conservative Party announces endorsements

Press release:

The Genesee County Conservative Party is excited to announce the following endorsements:

Beth Parlato, 27th District CongressWOMAN

Ed Rath-61st District State Senator

Stephen Hawley-State Assembly

Sheriff William A Sheron Jr- Genesee County Sheriff

Scott German-County Treasurer

Jeremy Karas-Council at Large

Tom William-Town Justice, Town of Batavia

Congrats to all of the candidates.