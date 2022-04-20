Genesee County COVID cases increase again but local community spread considered low by CDC

For the third straight week, the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported in Genesee county has increased significantly, according to Genesee County Health Department data released today.

Even so, the CDC rates the risk of community spread in Genesee county as low.

There were 168 new positive tests reported in the county for the week of April 13 through April 19. In the previous week, there were 119 new cases, and in the week before that, 62, which is double the new cases from the prior week.

According to health department data, 43 of the newly reported cases were from home tests. There is no way of knowing how many people tested positive with home test report results to the county.

To report a positive home test to the health department, click here.

The CDC guidelines for areas with low community spread are: "People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask."