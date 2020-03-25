Genesee County has new positive case for COVID-19

A person under the age of 65 from the central part of Genesee County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to information just released by the Health Department, and is in isolation recovering at home.

There are now two positive cases in Genesee County with the other person, who tested positive nearly a week ago, also recovering at home.

Contact tracing has been initiated on the new case. Known contacts are already under mandatory quarantine.

The press release says that if the known contacts are symptomatic they will be tested for COVID-19 but does not indicate if any of them are symptomatic.

A total of 16 people are under mandatory quarantine in Genesee County, down from 21 yesterday, and 18 people are under precautionary quarantine.

Since the onset of testing, there have been 49 negative test results in Genesee County.

State rules require that a person placed under mandatory quarantine who was symptomatic must have two negative swab tests before being released from quarantine.

There have been people in Genesee County who were symptomatic but were released from mandatory quarantine after negative test results.

Health Department officials continue to ask people who are feeling ill to stay home. Besides COVID-19, the flu is still prevalent in the community.

Here is the county press release:

SITUATIONAL UPDATE

As of 2 p.m. today Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.

The positive case is under the age of 65 and resides in the central part of Genesee County. The individual is under mandatory isolation and is recovering at home.

Contact tracing has been initiated for the new case. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms present). If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the Genesee County Health Department .

has been initiated for the new case. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms present). If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the Genesee County Health Department Since the onset of testing, Genesee County has received 49 negative test results and Orleans, 52 negative test results for COVID-19.

Orleans County : Six people are under precautionary quarantine; seven people are under mandatory quarantine; and three people are under mandatory isolation, one of whom is hospitalized and two are recovering at home.

: Six people are under precautionary quarantine; seven people are under mandatory quarantine; and three people are under mandatory isolation, one of whom is hospitalized and two are recovering at home. Genesee County : 18 people are under precautionary quarantine; 16 people are under mandatory quarantine; and two people are under mandatory isolation at home where they are recovering.

: 18 people are under precautionary quarantine; 16 people are under mandatory quarantine; and two people are under mandatory isolation at home where they are recovering. As we receive more test results, local contact tracing will continue within our departments for any positive results. The cases and stories are being built and documented. Contact tracing is initiated based on the day the identified positive case became symptomatic. Identified contacts are notified by the local health department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed as indicated.

will continue within our departments for any positive results. The cases and stories are being built and documented. Contact tracing is initiated based on the day the identified positive case became symptomatic. Identified contacts are notified by the local health department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed as indicated. Currently, NYS clearance criteria require two negative COVID-19 swabbing results prior to being released. Swabbing through the Health Departments is warranted as part of our quarantine/isolation protocol for those who become symptomatic. We are not providing community testing at this time.

providing community testing at this time. Please remain home if ill, with all of the directives regarding social distancing that are still be in place, especially if a person has a negative COVID-19 result it is important to limit physical contact. The flu and COVID-19 are still transmittable and people should continue to remain home and limiting contact with others. Do not be afraid of people because they may be coughing or sneezing, they may have allergies, but continue to keep your distance (at least 6 feet away).

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

If you feel you may have COVID-19, call your primary care provider or healthcare facility ahead of time. DO NOT GO DIRECTLY THERE, CALL AHEAD TO GET GUIDANCE. Swabbing will be based on those who are at higher risk categories – elderly and immune-compromised and those with underlying health issues.

Swab sample results are coming back slower than expected. With more testing, we expect this will continue. Whenever anyone is swabbed for potential COVID-19, self-isolation is strongly encouraged until the test result is received.

RETURNING SNOWBIRDS

Due to the number of positive cases in New York State, there are stricter guidelines in place and may be different from your winter address. All large gatherings have been canceled or postponed. We strongly encourage anyone over 65 or those with underlying health issues to consider self-quarantine which means to limit contact with others as much as possible. Stay at home as much as possible as this age group is one of the higher-risk groups. This includes visiting the grocery store to limit exposure to any respiratory virus. Check with your grocery store/pharmacy to see if they have special considerations for seniors and those with underlying health issues such as special hours, curbside pickup or delivery. Monitor your symptoms and if you develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider immediately.

If you are in need of household essentials such as groceries or prescriptions, ask a family member, neighbor, someone in your social support network for assistance. They may be able to shop for your needs and leave the items outside your door so they do not have any physical contact with you.

UPDATE: An additional press release from the health department: