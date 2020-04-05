Local Matters

April 5, 2020 - 11:58pm

Genesee County keeps on truckin' with Corona Convoy

posted by Howard B. Owens in coronavirus, news, covid-19, video, notify.
Genesee County came together today to remind ourselves we are a community, to thank those who work hard to keep our economy going in these tough times, and raise money for Crossroads House.

More than 160 truckers met at Scofield Roll-Off in Stafford for the Corona Covey, an event organized by Bruce Scofield and friends.

The video contains shots from members of the community throughout Genesee County who stood roadside to wave and honor the men and women who keep the economy rolling.

