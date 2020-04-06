Genesee County now getting an "F" on social distancing grade

Genesee County residents are now getting a failing grade in social distancing according to least one metric -- GPS data gathered through apps that users install on their mobile phones.

A private company, Unacast, that makes the software used by many mobile apps that rely on location from smartphones is aggregating people's movements across the nation and producing a social distancing scoreboard that is frequently updated.

The grade also takes into account the number of positive cases reported in an area and in Genesee County, there are 22 reported positive cases of COVID-19.

The data doesn't tell us, however, whether the travel could be related to essential services and work.