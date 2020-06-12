Local Matters

June 12, 2020 - 3:33pm

Genesee County Public Health COVID-19 briefing for June 12, 2020

Press release:

  •    Genesee County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 201 positive cases
    • 1 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • 0 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 247 positive cases
    • We are very saddened to report the loss of another county resident to COVID-19.  This person was a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.  Our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this very sad time.
    • 14 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.  Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility.  We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
    • 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • The individual is in their 60’s.
    • The positive individual resides in Carlton.

We encourage everyone to remember to be polite and respect individual privacy.  If you have a complaint about someone or a business use the appropriate channels provided by the state.  Using social media to air your complaints and accusing individuals / businesses of wrongdoing generally does nothing to fix the problem.  Be compassionate of other people and spread kindness.

