June 12, 2020 - 3:33pm
Genesee County Public Health COVID-19 briefing for June 12, 2020
Press release:
- Genesee County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 201 positive cases
- 1 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 0 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 247 positive cases
- We are very saddened to report the loss of another county resident to COVID-19. This person was a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this very sad time.
- 14 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- The individual is in their 60’s.
- The positive individual resides in Carlton.
We encourage everyone to remember to be polite and respect individual privacy. If you have a complaint about someone or a business use the appropriate channels provided by the state. Using social media to air your complaints and accusing individuals / businesses of wrongdoing generally does nothing to fix the problem. Be compassionate of other people and spread kindness.