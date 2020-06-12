Video Sponsor

Genesee County Public Health COVID-19 briefing for June 12, 2020

Press release:

Genesee County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 201 positive cases 1 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. 0 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 247 positive cases We are very saddened to report the loss of another county resident to COVID-19. This person was a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this very sad time. 14 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy. 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. The individual is in their 60’s. The positive individual resides in Carlton.



We encourage everyone to remember to be polite and respect individual privacy. If you have a complaint about someone or a business use the appropriate channels provided by the state. Using social media to air your complaints and accusing individuals / businesses of wrongdoing generally does nothing to fix the problem. Be compassionate of other people and spread kindness.