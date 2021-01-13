January 13, 2021 - 8:02pm
Genesee County reported 49 positive COVID tests
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 49 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 47 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 16 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 4 of the new positive cases are residents of Premier Genesee Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- 6 of the new positive cases are residents of the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Orleans County received 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Today for a total of 1783 positive cases.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,.
- 8 of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 26 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation.
- 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related loss of a community member. The individual was less than 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this person during this very difficult time.