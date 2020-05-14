Genesee County reports fourth death, one new positive case, now 14 active cases

Press release:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 166 positive cases. The positive case resides in Darien. The positive individual is in their 30s. The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. One of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Four of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Genesee County has received word of one new death notification related to COVID-19. The individual was over 65. Our condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this difficult time. Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 146 positive cases. One of the positive cases resides in Ridgeway and one of the positive cases resides in Kendall. Two of the positive cases reside at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center. One of the individuals is in their 30s, one of the individuals is in their 60’s, and two of the individuals are in their 70s. None of the newly positive community cases were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Four of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Twelve of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy. Orleans County has received word of one new death notification related to COVID-19. The individual was over 65 and a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this difficult time.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans Counties' online map of confirmed cases.