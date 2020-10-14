October 14, 2020 - 5:29pm
Genesee County reports give new positive cases of COVID since Monday
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County Due to ongoing technology/internet issues, we do not have an update for Genesee County. We expect to report more information on these cases tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Monday there was 1 new positive case.
- Tuesday there were 2 new positive cases.
- Wednesday there are 2 new positive cases.
- Since 10/09/20 37 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 339 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion.
- The individuals are in their 20’s, and 30’s.
- Both of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 15 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.