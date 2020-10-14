Local Matters

October 14, 2020 - 5:29pm

Genesee County reports give new positive cases of COVID since Monday

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.

  • Genesee County Due to ongoing technology/internet issues, we do not have an update for Genesee County.  We expect to report more information on these cases tomorrow.  We apologize for the inconvenience.
    • Monday there was 1 new positive case.
    • Tuesday there were 2 new positive cases.
    • Wednesday there are 2 new positive cases.
    • Since 10/09/20 37 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
  • Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 339 positive cases
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion.
    • The individuals are in their 20’s, and 30’s.
    • Both of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 15 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

