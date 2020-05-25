Genesee County reports one new COVID-19 positive test

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received three more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has two new cases (bringing the total to 202) and Genesee has one (bringing the total to 180).

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff. Two of the Orleans County individuals are community residents. Genesee County’s one individual who tested positive is a community member.

We have also received word of the death of two individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 and residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (now for a total of 26 deaths related to COVID-19 for The Villages and a total of 29 deaths for Orleans County). Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad and difficult time.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and locations. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Tuesday afternoon due to the Memorial Day holiday.

We hope everyone had a peaceful and safe Memorial Day. We appreciate the sacrifice of those who served in the armed forces and gave their all.

We ask residents to continue social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper hygiene even in the company whom we trust the most -- like family, friends, and coworkers. We can all show people that we care and respect them by continuing these practices to keep everyone safe.