Genesee County SCOPE issues ratings for County Court candidates

Press release:

The membership of SCOPE, Genesee County Chapter, has had the opportunity to interview both candidates running for Genesee County Court Judge, to replace retiring Honorable Charles Zambito -- Melissa Cianfrini and William Zickl.

Both individuals have impressive educational credentials and work records. Cianfrini has an extensive history mostly in civil litigation with some experience at the Genesee County’s District Attorney’s Office. Zickl's major area of expertise has been in criminal law working with the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office for several years and recently moving to the County Court as Judge Zambitos’ assistant.

Being an independent organization, SCOPE reviews qualifications and work history only. Bearing this in mind, and after a thorough review of both individuals' history, we have made the following determination.

As a result of his work experience, and knowledge of criminal law, along with his longstanding service to the community, we would rate Zickl with an A+. Cianfrini's lack of work experience in this field would be rated at a C level.

We wish both candidates good luck in their future endeavors.