Genesee County's job applicant pool shrinking as employers continue try to fill open positions

The labor market in Genesee County continued to tighten in May the number of people in the job market without a job dropped by 200 from the previous month.

In May 2021 in Genesee County, there were 1,200 people in the labor force without jobs according to NYS Labor Department data.

The unemployment rate is 4.2 percent, or similar to May 2017, when it was 4.3 percent. In May 2019, the rate was 3.2 percent. Last year, three months into the coronavirus pandemic, it was 11.1 percent.

Meanwhile, there are 1,057 open job positions listed with the Job Bureau in Genesee County, according to Director Teresa VanSon.

Also according to the state, there are 21,000 non-farm jobs that are filled in Genesee County, up 1,700 from 19,300 May 2020. The total private-sector jobs jumped from 14,200 to 15,900 year-over-year. Government jobs remained unchanged at 5,100.