Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble preparing for Nov. 18 concert

The Genesee Wind Ensemble performs at the Oakfield-Alabama Auditorium at 4 p.m., Nov. 18.

Featured works include Beguine for Band, Blue Moon, highlights from Camelot, Entry for Gladiators, Procession for Nobles, Abracadabra, and Symphony No. 3 by Clifton Williams.

Visit geneseevalleywindensemble.org for more information.

Photos are from last night's rehearsal.