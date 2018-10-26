October 26, 2018 - 12:10pm
Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble preparing for Nov. 18 concert
genesee valley wind ensemble, music, arts, entertainment, news.
The Genesee Wind Ensemble performs at the Oakfield-Alabama Auditorium at 4 p.m., Nov. 18.
Featured works include Beguine for Band, Blue Moon, highlights from Camelot, Entry for Gladiators, Procession for Nobles, Abracadabra, and Symphony No. 3 by Clifton Williams.
Visit geneseevalleywindensemble.org for more information.
Photos are from last night's rehearsal.
