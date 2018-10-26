Local Matters

October 26, 2018 - 12:10pm

Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble preparing for Nov. 18 concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in genesee valley wind ensemble, music, arts, entertainment, news.

windensambleoct262018.jpg

The Genesee Wind Ensemble performs at the Oakfield-Alabama Auditorium at 4 p.m., Nov. 18.

Featured works include Beguine for Band, Blue Moon, highlights from Camelot, Entry for Gladiators, Procession for Nobles, Abracadabra, and Symphony No. 3 by Clifton Williams.

Visit geneseevalleywindensemble.org for more information.

Photos are from last night's rehearsal.

windensambleoct262018-2.jpg

windensambleoct262018-3.jpg

windensambleoct262018-4.jpg

windensambleoct262018-5.jpg

windensambleoct262018-6.jpg

