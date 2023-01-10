Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble to hold its Fall Concert on Jan. 22

A Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble concert originally scheduled for November has a new performance date: Jan 22.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Oakfield-Alabama Junior/Senior High School.

Conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a varied program.

Ride - Samuel Hazo

Into Battle- Christopher B. Taylor

The Lion King - Arr. Calvin Custer

Foundry - John Mackey

Selections from the musical: Chicago - Arr. Ted Ricketts

Selections from the musical: Mama Mia - Roy Phillipe

National Emblem – E.E. Bagley

Toccata for Band - Frank Erickson

Children’s March - Percy Grainger

Tickets: Adult, $10; seniors, $8, students, $5, and children five and under are free.