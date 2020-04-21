Gillibrand endorses McMurray for NY-27

Press release:

Today, New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced her endorsement of Nate McMurray for the Special Election in NY-27.

"I'm proud to endorse Nate McMurray for New York's 27th Congressional District," Senator Gillibrand said. "Now more than ever, we need independent leaders in Washington who will fight for everyday Americans over corporate special interests. Nate's extensive domestic and international business experience and record of expanding economic opportunities to create jobs will be critical to rebuilding Upstate New York in the difficult months ahead."

“I’m incredibly honored to have Senator Gillibrand’s support for our campaign,” McMurray said. “She has paved the way in the fight for working families on everything from pay equity to advocating for critical support for rural communities in Western New York. I Iook forward to working with the Senator to improve the lives of all New Yorkers and all Americans once we win the Special Election on June 23rd.”