Girls from East Bethany collecting blankets for patients of Wings Flights of HOpe

Video Sponsor

Macy and Preslee Blecha are collecting blankets for Christmas to give to patients who fly with Wings Flights of Hope. Their mother, Rachel Blecha, said, "They want to make patients feel more comfortable on their flight.

There is a drop-off Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Alexander Elementary School. You can also drop off new blankets at Three Little Birds Pediatrics on Ellicott Street and Jody Lynn Salon VIP, or mail blankets to Macy and Presley at 4577 Conway Road, East Bethany.