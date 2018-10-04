'Good police work' leads to quick arrest of gun theft suspect

Morgan Coles

A Batavia man is a suspect in the theft of guns from a firing range in Bergen and may face federal charges.

Morgan R. Coles, 20, of Jackson Street, was arrested Wednesday at his residence following the execution of a search warrant and he was charged with criminal possesion of a weapon in the first degree for allegedly possessing 10 or more firearms.

Last week, 14 guns were stolen from The Firing Pin. Chief Deputy Jerome Brewster said all of the guns reported stolen were recovered at Coles' residence.

While additional state charges may be pending, particularly those related to the break in at The Firing Pin, Brewster said investigators at ATF, who assisted in the investigation, are also considering federal charges against Coles.

Brewster believes Coles intended to sell the guns rather than stockpile them for himself.

Whether Coles has the contacts to move such merchandise is unclear. Brewster said he had a minimal criminal record.

Asked how investigators came to make an arrest so quickly, Brewster said, "Good police work."

"The right people," Brewster said. "The right individuals.

"I'd be the first to tell you," he added, "we were lucky but you can't solve anything if you're not out there doing your job, asking questions, but there was a little bit of luck involved, and, yeah, it was good, concentrated police work."

Investigator Brad Mazur led the investigation. Members of the Local Drug Task Force, which is involved in most major investigations, also assisted.

Coles was jailed without bail.