Good Samaritan gives lift to woman in motorized scooter trying to get to Batavia

Earlier, several callers reported a dangerous condition in the area of Brickhouse Corners -- a woman in a motorized scooter was driving on Route 5 along the shoulder, causing cars to swerve around her.

A police officer responded and shortly after locating her reported that a Good Samaritan stopped, loaded up her scooter in his vehicle and gave her a ride to her friend's in Batavia, which is where she was trying to get to.

CORRECTION: This wasn't the call at Brickhouse Corners. The woman in an electric wheelchair that was picked up was on Route 63 between Oakfield and Batavia.