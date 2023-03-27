'Good Vibrations' expected at Batavia Downs on Saturday with Beach Party Boys in concert

At 10 years old in June 1963, Fernando Curcione was walking down a street in his Toronto neighborhood when he saw two girls dancing to a Beach Boys record on a veranda. They invited him to come on up and listen to the music.

That's the first time Curcione heard the Beach Boys, and 60 years later, he still loves their music for all the same reasons -- the harmonies and the happiness.

Curcione will bring his "Endless Summer" enthusiasm for the Beach Boys to Batavia Downs on Saturday night with the tribute band Beach Party Boys.

"It was just feel-good, uptempo music," Curcione said to The Batavian. "Years later, when I thought about everything in retrospect, of all the music that came out in the 60s, the Beach Boys, out of everything that happened -- the psychedelic era, and Motown, and R&B, in the British Invasion, everything that happened in the 60s -- it seemed to me that the Beach Boys had a wholesome kind of sound that rang with me. It just was fun music. It appeals to audiences, family audiences, and that's basically where I wanted to go, and the guys that are part of the show are the same type of chemistry."

The Beach Boys came out of the surf music scene in Southern California, adding vocal harmonies to what had been purely instrumental music -- first crafted by Dick Dale and quickly followed by bands like The Safaries, The Bel-Airs, and The Chantays -- and helped revolutionize rock and roll. Before the Beach Boys, surf music had largely been a regional phenomenon. But as Curcione's experience shows, the appeal of the Beach Boys (and all surf music after them) exploded beyond the California coastline and endures well into the 21st Century.

Who hasn't heard, even among the young, songs such as "Let's Go Surfin'," "California Girls," "I Get Around," "Surfin' USA," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Help Me, Rhonda," and, of course, "Good Vibrations," Brian's Wilson's three-minute, 35-second pop song symphony.

Beach Party Boys formed in 2010 and is comprised of four guys who worked in previous Beach Boys tribute bands -- Kokomo and Endless Summer -- and a drummer who worked the long-running Collingwood Elvis Festival, which was a celebration of Elvis Presley tribute acts.

The band's lineup is Curcione on rhythm guitar and the Mike Love vocal parts, Guy Schryer on keyboards and the Brian Wilson vocal parts, Marco Spadafora drums, Andrew Canning, bass, and Jeff Scott, lead guitar.

Not too many bands last 13 years, Curcione noted.

On Saturday, Curcione said Beach Boys fans can hear all of the classics, including the band's last #1 hit, "Kokomo" (1988). Beach Party Boys even tackle some of the trickier tracks laid down by the Beach Boys when Brian Wilson became experimental in the studio after he stopped touring with the band -- starting with "Pet Sounds" -- and setting the bar higher for The Beatles to produce ever more complex and intriguing pop songs.

"It's absolutely impossible to do what they did in the studio," Curcione said. "For example, the biggest challenge is 'Good Vibrations.' It was recorded in three different studios with three different sections of the song. So when we're playing it as a five-piece band, we are taking liberties to use the instruments that we have in relation to the notes that were created by other instruments. For example, at the end of 'Good Vibrations,' you will hear a cello doing this staccato kind of thing. What I do is I turn up my Stratocaster, and I'll do exactly the same notes in the bass section of the guitar to try to emulate that sound. In terms of the harmonies, there's nothing missing from the four-part and five-part harmonies. They are completely covered. So whatever you hear on those records in the studio, we are able to reproduce it live."

As for the Theremin used in "Good Vibrations,"? Well, now bands such as Beach Party Boys have synthesizers (barely even a thing in 1966), and Curcione said it reproduces that wavy, psychedelic sound that is so recognizable in "Good Vibrations" just fine.

"Pet Sounds" -- generally considered by critics as one of the greatest LPs ever recorded -- is well represented in the Beach Party Boys set, Curcione said. They perform "Sloop John B," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and, of course, "God Only Knows."

"I can put the 'Pet Sounds' CD on in my car, and I never get tired of it," Curcione said. "I mean, 'God Only Knows' is Paul McCartney's favorite song of all time, so that's a testament right there. I mean, Paul is an absolute genius with some of the melodies that he has come up with."

The set isn't limited to the Beach Boys catalog. They also perform other classics of the period and genre, such as Jan and Dean's "Surf City" and "GTO" by Ronnie and the Daytonas.

While the Beach Boys had a big impact on Curcione's musical life and career, his musical interests go well beyond just one band. He was a DJ for 30 years. He's an agent for Booking House, a company that specializes in booking tribute bands, including Beach Party Boys. In 2008, he released a CD of original music. He has played in and plays in other tribute bands, such as ones for the Four Seasons and, most recently, Elvis Presley.

"We have a tribute to Elvis because of the movie that just came out," Curcione said. "There's been a resurgence of an appeal for Elvis Presley, and it seems that because Austin Butler is 23 years old. He's attracted fans that are as young as 16, 17 years old. That whole world has opened up. It's not just the baby boomers that are going to Elvis shows now."

With all this experience booking and playing in tribute bands, you might expect Curcione to have some idea why tribute bands have exploded in popularity in recent years. And he does.

First, there are certain bands you can't see any more because key members (or all the members) are dead. It's impossible to see The Beatles or the BeeGees, for example.

Also, he said, ticket prices are through the roof.

"With some of the international acts like Bruce Springsteen, I couldn't believe that I saw ticket prices up to $1,000. I said, 'What the heck is going on?' Curcione said. "When I was a kid, we'd buy a concert ticket for $3.50 or, at the most, 10 bucks, but it's gone insane. So, if you're a fan of, for example, the Eagles, and you can't afford $300 for a seat, you can go see Hotel California for 40 bucks. I think that's among what appeals to fans."

Show time on Saturday is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, and VIP seats (the first two rows) are $25. Tickets include $10 in free play in the casino. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for this show, as well as others, are always available at www.bataviaconcerts.com or at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop in the Batavia Down's lobby.

Video: Promotional video by Booking House Inc.