March 1, 2020 - 6:32pm
GOP Chair Nick Langworthy stopped in Batavia to support local candidates
posted by Howard B. Owens in County GOP, news, video.
Genesee County Republicans rallied for their candidates, to kick off election-season signature drives, at the Dibble Family Center in Batavia on Saturday, with a previously-unannounced appearance by state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley said he had recently spoken with Langworthy and happened to mention the event and Langworthy rearranged his schedule to attend.
Genesee County GOP endorsed candidates on hand:
- Chris Jacobs– U.S. Congress
- Ed Rath II– NYS Senate
- Steve Hawley – NYS Assembly
- William Sheron– GC Sheriff
- Scott German– GC Treasurer
- Karen Lang -- GC Coroner
- Adam Palumbo– GC Coroner