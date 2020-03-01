GOP Chair Nick Langworthy stopped in Batavia to support local candidates

Video Sponsor

Genesee County Republicans rallied for their candidates, to kick off election-season signature drives, at the Dibble Family Center in Batavia on Saturday, with a previously-unannounced appearance by state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley said he had recently spoken with Langworthy and happened to mention the event and Langworthy rearranged his schedule to attend.

Genesee County GOP endorsed candidates on hand:

Chris Jacobs – U.S. Congress

– U.S. Congress Ed Rath II – NYS Senate

– NYS Senate Steve Hawley – NYS Assembly

– NYS Assembly William Sheron – GC Sheriff

– GC Sheriff Scott German – GC Treasurer

– GC Treasurer Karen Lang -- GC Coroner

-- GC Coroner Adam Palumbo– GC Coroner

Covering politics is a lot of work and but truthful, honest reporting is essential to democracy. Help us do it better. Please become a supporter.