GOP county chairs select Chris Jacobs as NY-27 special election candidate

Press release:

State Senator Chris Jacobs received the Republican nomination for the special election to Congress from Western New York’s now-vacant 27th Congressional District seat.

“I’m honored by this opportunity and I want to thank the county chairs and my fellow candidates,” Jacobs said. “Western New York needs a strong advocate in Congress who will stand with President Trump and get results for the American people.”

“Governor Cuomo is doing all he can to hand this seat to the Democrats, but I’m prepared for the fight,” Jacobs said. “I’ve got a track record of winning tough races and delivering real results for this community and we’ll win this race by focusing on strengthening the future of Western New York by creating an environment for job growth, defending our borders and preserving our shared values and ideals.”

About Chris Jacobs

Chris Jacobs is a conservative reformer, small businessman and New York State Senator representing Erie County in Western New York. First elected to the Senate in 2016 and re-elected in November of 2018, Chris has been a strong voice for Western New York, fighting against policies driven by New York City political interests that are harmful to the region. He has also been a strong advocate for government reform. The first piece of legislation Chris introduced in the Senate was term limits for all state elected officials.

Prior to his election to the Senate, Jacobs was the first Republican Clerk elected in Erie County in 40 years. As County Clerk, Jacobs was credited with reforming the operations of the Office’s Real Estate Division which had fallen into dysfunction. Jacobs drove dramatic efficiencies and revenues throughout the Clerk’s Office without increasing the number of employees. He was also credited with building the Clerk’s “Thank A Vet” Program, now the largest veterans discount program of its kind in the entire state. As Clerk, he also ran the County’s Pistol Permit Division, where he received an accommodation for his strong defense of 2nd Amendment rights, especially during the passage of the New York SAFE Act.

A small business owner, Jacobs is the founder and owner of Avalon Development. Founded in 2002, Avalon has redeveloped many vacant and historic buildings in Western New York. Chris has received numerous awards for bringing older buildings and the communities around them back to life. His projects have focused on providing unique and affordable space for small businesses to thrive. Jacobs’ business experience is one reason he believes that small business creation and growth is critical to the region’s comeback.

Jacobs's first job after college was working in Washington DC for former Buffalo Congressman and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Jack Kemp. In 1994, Jacobs returned home to Western New York to start the BISON Scholarship Fund, a charity that raised donations to help send children to private and religious schools. BISON will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary this fall, over that time providing scholarships for more than 20,000 children throughout Western New York. Jacobs believes that all children in American, no matter their income or their address, deserve an education of the highest quality.

Jacobs grew up in Western New York. He is married to Martina Jacobs and they have a daughter, Anna. He is a graduate of Boston College and has an MBA from American University in Washington DC and a law degree from SUNY Buffalo.

