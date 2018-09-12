GOP has apparently found a way to replace Chris Collins on NY-27 ballot
The GOP chairs in the NY-27 will apparently meet soon now that a way has been found to remove the name of Chris Collins from the ballot in the race for the NY-27 congressional seat.
Collins dropped out of the race after being arrested Aug. 3 for alleged insider trading. He is charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI.
Dick Siebert, the Genesee County chair for the GOP, said he can't disclose any details and that he doesn't even know all of the details.
"I received a call from a source in Erie County and was led to believe that we will get Collins' name off the ballot with the opportunity to replace him with another candidate," Siebert said.
Siebert doesn't know yet when the GOP chairs will meet to discuss this latest development or pick a replacement candidate.
Both the Democrats and the Reform Party have candidates in the race. Nate McMurray, the Democrat, has issued statements blasting the Republicans for any attempt to remove Collins from the ballot and Larry Piegza has issued statements arguing he is the logical pick for the GOP chairs since he's a Trump supporter. Piegza has expressed frustration that none of the GOP chairs will even return his calls.
There are at least eight people vying for the GOP selection, including Batavia's own Steve Hawley, whom Siebert said he favors.
Whatever scheme the Republicans use to remove Collins from the ballot, the Democrats have vowed to fight it in the courts.
In a time when many feel the best options aren't available at election time, it seems only proper that we be given a viable option to Mr Collins. This seems more like a service to the people & our democratic system than a "scheme the Republican use". I'm appalled at the bias shown by The Batavian in this article & it's damning choice of wording. I'll be watching for your endorsement of anyone BUT the Republican candidate......even if one of our own neighbors gets the nod.........
Hi Steve, non-genius here wondering where the bias and damning choice of words are. I did read the article 6 times and can't figure out what you're talking about.... Would you be so kind as to enlighten me with a c&p of the bias and damning words?
There is no bias or damning choice of words in the article. What it amounts to is the Democrats don't want a GOP candidate on the ballot to have to compete with. Since Mr. Collins suspended his campaign in light of the charges against him, he has not been convicted of anything at this point. There is nothing wrong with replacing him with another viable candidate IMHO.
People who accuse journalists of bias usually have a huge unexamined blind spot. Their own humongous bias. If straight reporting doesn’t fit their concept of the world, it is biased. The don’t want to be confused by facts that don’t fit their own internal narrative.
I gave you a thumbs up Steve as I agree that the people don't deserve to be punished by the system by reducing our choices. I do have to disagree with the contention that the article is biased. The republicans have created the whole situation by not working to undo the "rule" that precludes the replacement of a marginalized candidate. It is somewhat suspicious however that the investigation came to a head after the point of no return, when it looks as though the most damming "evidence" was garnered long ago.
I just caught your comment Howard. Yes journalists are Godlike in their purity. Says the journalist. LTFOL. Reminds me of the old Saturday night live skit with Franken. Where the rather effeminate character sits in front of the mirror stroking his...ego. Jack Handy!
Hmm... It seems like it's a tough era to be a chair:
"The GOP chairs in the NY-27 will apparently meet soon..."
"... the Genesee County chair for the GOP, said he can't disclose any details..."
"... doesn't know yet when the GOP chairs will meet..."
"... none of the GOP chairs will even return his calls."
Perhaps some of them should consider trying out for the "sofa" designation. Or, has that idea been tabled already?
Recent comments