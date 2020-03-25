GPS location service gives Genesee County only a 'C' grade in social distancing

Unacast, a company that provides location tracking software to developers of mobile games and other mobile software, is using an aggregate count of people's movements to determine how could communities throughout the United States are doing when it comes to social distancing.

While the State of New York gets an overall A grade, Genesee County is marked down to a C grade, based on reducing travel by only about 21 percent.

Unacast Unacast’s location data comes from games, shopping and utility apps that tens of millions of Americans have installed on mobile devices.

Our county is ranked in the bottom five counties in the state for social distracting, but at least we're not getting the F grade handed out to the entire State of Wyoming.

View the Social Distancing scoreboard here.

Wyoming County gets an A, while Livingston and Orleans counties get B grades. The other surrounding counties are As.