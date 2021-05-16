Graffiti found on playground equipment at Farrall Park in Batavia

Playground equipment at Farrall Park (101-111 Otis St.) has been vandalized and Batavia PD has opened an investigation into the criminal activity after being contacted about it by The Batavian.

Last night, a reader emailed these photos to The Batavian to alert us to the vandalism. We contacted Sgt. Marc Lawrence and he said he wasn't aware of the incident.

After looking into it today, he he confirmed playground equipment was spray-painted but there had been no prior complaint or notification to Batavia PD of the vandalism.

He said it appeared that the paint was relatively fresh, probably spray within the past couple of days.

He indicated there is no further information available on the case at this time.

Anybody with information that might assist in the investigation can contact Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370

Reader-submitted photos.