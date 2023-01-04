Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 4, 2023 - 3:09pm

Grand Jury Report: Inmate accused of possessing 'shank' in jail

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Stafford.

Raul S. Cruz is indicted on two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony, and one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Cruz is accused of possessing dangerous prison contraband, a shank, while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail on Oct.  14.  He is also accused of a long plastic housing for a Bic-type pen.

Brandi L. Klauck is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, and DWI. Klauck is accused of driving a 2001 Toyota on July 31 in the Town of Stafford while holding a conditional license. She is accused of being intoxicated while driving.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break