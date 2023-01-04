Grand Jury Report: Inmate accused of possessing 'shank' in jail

Raul S. Cruz is indicted on two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony, and one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Cruz is accused of possessing dangerous prison contraband, a shank, while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail on Oct. 14. He is also accused of a long plastic housing for a Bic-type pen.

Brandi L. Klauck is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, and DWI. Klauck is accused of driving a 2001 Toyota on July 31 in the Town of Stafford while holding a conditional license. She is accused of being intoxicated while driving.