Grand Jury Report: Local man accused of stealing and trying to pawn what he stole

Andrew J. Draper is indicted on a count of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. Draper is accused of signing a fraudulent bill of sale on June 22 at Pawn Kings on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. He is also indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. Draper is accused of violating an order of protection and taking physical action against another person on June 17 at a location on Miller Avenue, Batavia.

Andrew A. Searight and Jerrotonia A. Scarbrough are indicted on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals under Section 353-a(1) of the Agriculture and Markets Law, a felony. Both are accused of intentionally killing and causing physical injury to two dogs on May 10.

Dustin M. Locicero is indicted on counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony, burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, and petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Locicero is accused of signing a fraudulent bill of sale at Pawn Kings on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, on April 26. He is accused of breaking into a garage on Broadway Road, Darien, on June 5 and stealing a power nailer, an orbital sander, and a battery charger.

Aaron T. Hendershot is indicted on two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony, and one count of obstructing governmental administration. Hendershot is accused of damaging a City of Batavia patrol vehicle on Sept. 11 and of damaging the tires of a vehicle belonging to a local resident on Sept. 10. He is also accused of intentionally obstructing a public servant from performing an official function on Sept. 11.

Ajie J. Smith-Ezell is indicted on a count of assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony. Smith-Ezell is accused of intending to cause serious injury to another person and causing serious injury to that person on March 12 in the City of Batavia.

Marcella F. Greene is indicted on a count of driving while impaired by drugs, a Class E felony, of reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Greene is accused of being impaired by drugs while operating a 2003 Dodge on East Main Street and North Spruce Street, City of Batavia, on April 22.

John Saddler, Jr. is indicted on counts of aggravated family offense, a Class E felony, and criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Saddler is accused of violating a court order at 2:33 p.m. on July 10 in the City of Batavia.

Todd A. Kendall is indicted on a count of failure to verify as a sex offender, a Class E felony. Kendall, a registered Level 2 sex offender, is accused of providing a current photograph of himself to authorities in a manner and within a time period required by law.

John C. Hoogasian is indicted on a count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. Hoogasian is accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a location on Oak Orchard Road, Elba, on Sept. 29, 2021. He is also indicted on a count of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. He is accused of failing to appear in Town of Oakfield Court as ordered as part of a criminal proceeding.

Arthur J. Brown is indicted on a count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender, a Class E felony. Brown is accused of failure to register a change of address within the required 10 days as a registered sex offender.

Ledeja K. Wright is indicted on counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony, criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony, and criminal tampering in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanor. Wright is accused of entering a residence on Holland Avenue, Batavia, on June 15 with the intent to commit a crime inside the residence. Wright is accused of damaging a television and stereo inside the residence. Wright is also accused of damaging property of another person with the intent to cause substantial inconvenience to another person.

Jeffrey D. Hall is indicted on a count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony. Hall is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion on May 24 at a location in the City of Batavia.

Joseph D. Krug is indicted on a count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. Krug is accused of stealing property with a value exceeding $1,000 from a location in the Town of Batavia on Feb. 16.

Jamie M. Cyr is indicted on a count of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony. Cyr is accused of possession of suboxone while confined to the Genesee County Jail on April 16.