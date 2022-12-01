Grand Jury Report: Man accused of attempted murder in Jackson Street knife attack

Tyshon L. Taylor is indicted on counts of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony, assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. Taylor is accused of stabbing a victim with a knife with the intent to kill the victim on Oct. 18 in the City of Batavia. Previously: Man accused of attempted murder in stabbing on Jackson Street

Adam M. Kreutz is indicted on two counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, a count of assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony, assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and attempted coercion in the first degree, a Class E felony, On Sept. 6, Kreutz allegedly twice entered a dwelling on Ellicott Street, Batavia, with the intent to commit a crime. He allegedly caused injury to a person using steel-toed boots. He allegedly told the victim he needed to vacate the apartment that was the victim's legal residence.

Christian I. Andrzejek is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and petit larceny. Andrzejek is accused of entering a shed on Washington Avenue, Batavia, on Sept. 6 with the intent to commit a crime inside the shed. He is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 6. He is accused of stealing clothes on Sept. 6.

Tammy L. Cicatello is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. Cicatello is accused of possessing a firearm on July 30 in the City of Batavia.

Chaz T. Brandon, Jr., is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. On Aug. 11, 2020, while in the Town of Bergen, Brandon was allegedly found in possession of 67 red plastic containers, each containing cocaine, with the intent to sell it. The aggregate weight was allegedly more than one-eight of an ounce. He is also accused of possessing Oxycodone.