Grand Jury Report: Man accused of child sex abuse in Batavia

Ronald M. Washburn is indicted on a count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a Class D felony. Washburn is accused of sexual contact a child less than 11 years old in the City of Batavia at least two or more with between February 2018 and April 2018.

Donald A. Dylag, Jr. is indicated on one count of assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony. Dylag is accused of, with intent, causing serious physical injury to a person in Pembroke on Aug. 9.