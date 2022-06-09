Grand Jury Report: Man accused of damaging truck, choking person in Pembroke

Kevin H. Ayers is indicted on counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, menacing in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree. Ayers is accused of damaging a Ford F350 pickup belonging to another person on Oct. 8 in the town of Pembroke. He is accused of damaging the rear driver-side tire, door, and fender. He is accused of choking the same victim on the same date at the same location. He is accused of displaying a knife in order to threaten that person. And with the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm, he is accused of having physical contact with that person.

Joshua L. Webster is indicted on two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, one count of menacing in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal contempt in the second degree. Webster is accused of violating an order of protection on Dec. 31 at a location on West Main Street, Le Roy, by intentionally placing a protected person in reasonable fear of injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon. He is accused of displaying a knife with the intent of using it against another person while children were present. He is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection on March 28 at the same location, and again on May 1.

Zachary P. Hursh is indicted on counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful fleeing a police officer, and reckless driving. Hursh is accused of knowingly driving a stolen 2017 Honda Civic on Dec. 1 in the Town of Stafford. He is accused of using physical force to prevent a public servant from performing his official duties. He is accused of fleeing from a police officer in a vehicle at speeds in excess of 25 mph above the posted speed limit. He is accused of driving in a manner that jeopardized public safety.