January 12, 2023 - 7:30am

Grand Jury Report: Man accused of first degree rape

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, grand jury, Le Roy.

Shane M. Vaname is indicted on counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony. Vaname is accused of having sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on Dec. 10 at a location in the Town of Le Roy. He is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of giving consent.

Stephen E. Pike is indicted on counts of strangulation in the second degree, a Class D violent felony, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor,  and assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Pike is accused of impeding the normal breathing or blood circulation of another person by applying pressure to the person's throat, thereby causing stupor or loss of consciousness at a location in the City of Batavia on Aug. 6, and that he intended to cause physical injury to another person. He is also accused of damaging a window at a property on Liberty Street, Batavia on Aug. 6. 

Jamie A. Dutton is indicted on three counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, and three counts of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Dutton is accused of entering Walmart on Aug. 3, Aug. 14, and Aug. 18 with the intent to commit a crime once inside. He is accused of stealing bicycles on Aug. 3 and Aug. 14. He is accused of stealing two wireless keyboards on Aug. 18.

Benjamin D. Seekins is indicted on a count of DWI, a Class E felony. Seekins is accused of being drunk at the time he was driving a 2011 Kia on July 12 on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia. He is accused of driving drunk within 10 years of a prior DWI conviction.

