Grand Jury Report: Man accused of first degree rape

Shane M. Vaname is indicted on counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony. Vaname is accused of having sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on Dec. 10 at a location in the Town of Le Roy. He is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of giving consent.

Stephen E. Pike is indicted on counts of strangulation in the second degree, a Class D violent felony, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Pike is accused of impeding the normal breathing or blood circulation of another person by applying pressure to the person's throat, thereby causing stupor or loss of consciousness at a location in the City of Batavia on Aug. 6, and that he intended to cause physical injury to another person. He is also accused of damaging a window at a property on Liberty Street, Batavia on Aug. 6.

Jamie A. Dutton is indicted on three counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, and three counts of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Dutton is accused of entering Walmart on Aug. 3, Aug. 14, and Aug. 18 with the intent to commit a crime once inside. He is accused of stealing bicycles on Aug. 3 and Aug. 14. He is accused of stealing two wireless keyboards on Aug. 18.

Benjamin D. Seekins is indicted on a count of DWI, a Class E felony. Seekins is accused of being drunk at the time he was driving a 2011 Kia on July 12 on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia. He is accused of driving drunk within 10 years of a prior DWI conviction.