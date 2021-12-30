Local Matters

December 30, 2021 - 12:24pm

Grand Jury Report: Man accused of making false report, causing alarm, at John Kennedy School

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Bethany, Le Roy, notify.

James L. Simonds is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree, false report: fire, explosion, hazardous substance upon school grounds, and endangering the welfare of a child. Simonds is accused of entering John Kennedy School, 166 Vine St., Batavia, on Jan. 28 with the intent of committing a crime and while at that location did communicate false or baseless information about the occurrence or impending occurrence of a fire, explosion, or hazardous substance, on school grounds in a manner that was likely to cause public alarm. He is accused of knowingly acting in a manner to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.

Cynthia M. Mack is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.  Mack is accused of entering a dwelling on Lake Street in Le Roy on June 4 with the intent of committing a crime and while in the dwelling did intentionally damage property.

Robert C. Strollo is indicted on a count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender. On or about Dec. 1, 2020, Strollo allegedly failed to register a change of address with the NYS Criminal Justice Service within 10 days of changing his address from a residence on Bethany Center Road, Bethany.

