Grand Jury Report: Man accused of making false report, causing alarm, at John Kennedy School

James L. Simonds is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree, false report: fire, explosion, hazardous substance upon school grounds, and endangering the welfare of a child. Simonds is accused of entering John Kennedy School, 166 Vine St., Batavia, on Jan. 28 with the intent of committing a crime and while at that location did communicate false or baseless information about the occurrence or impending occurrence of a fire, explosion, or hazardous substance, on school grounds in a manner that was likely to cause public alarm. He is accused of knowingly acting in a manner to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.

Cynthia M. Mack is indicted on counts of burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Mack is accused of entering a dwelling on Lake Street in Le Roy on June 4 with the intent of committing a crime and while in the dwelling did intentionally damage property.

Robert C. Strollo is indicted on a count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender. On or about Dec. 1, 2020, Strollo allegedly failed to register a change of address with the NYS Criminal Justice Service within 10 days of changing his address from a residence on Bethany Center Road, Bethany.