Grand Jury Report: Man accused of possessing gun on school grounds in Batavia

Delonta R. Curry is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, a Class E felony. Curry is accused of possessing a weapon on school grounds in the City of Batavia on Feb. 22 with the intent to use the weapon against another person.

James J. Santiago Jr., is indicted on one count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender, a Class E felony. Santiago is accused of failure to notify the NYS Division of Criminal Justice of a change of address within the required 10 days for a registered sex offender in July.

Isaac C. King is indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony and aggravated family offense, a Class E felony. King is accused of making repeated phone calls to a victim in violation of a court order in December in the Town of Pembroke.

Jarrod K. Fotathis is indicted on counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of personal identification in the third degree., a Class A misdemeanor. Fotathis is accused of stealing a credit card in the City of Batavia on Sept. 2. He is also accused of stealing cash from the same victim. In a second indictment, Fotathis is indicted on counts of identity theft in the second degree, a Class E felony and petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Sometime on Feb. 3 or Feb. 4, Fotathis allegedly used a person's identity of a second victim to make purchases of $670.77 using that person's debit card. He also allegedly stole an Amazon Fire Stick.

Jeffrey A. Hewitt is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while ability impaired by drugs. On Sept. 25, Hewitt was allegedly found in possession of a metal knuckle knife. On that date, he was allegedly driving a 2009 Infinity while his driving privileges were suspended or revoked. He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

Rufus G. Johnson is indicted on a count of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Johnson is accused of entering Walmart at 4133 Veterans Memorial Drive on Oct. 8 with the intent to commit a crime inside the building. He is accused of stealing property while inside the store.

Johnnie M. Waston is indicted on a count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony. Waston is accused of damaging the windshield of a 2017 Nissan Murano belonging to another person on July 21.

Jason S. Neth is indicted on counts of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a Class E felony, and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a Class E felony. Neth is accused of restraining a person under circumstances that exposed the person to risk of serious physical injury in the Town of Darien on June 11. He is accused of operating a motor vehicle and having caused serious physical injury to another person and leaving the scene.