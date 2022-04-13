Grand Jury Report: Man accused of stealing firearms from residence in Batavia

Zachary S. Natale is indicated on a count of burglary in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. Natale is accused of entering a dwelling on Elm Street in the City of Batavia on May 7, 2017, with the intent of committing a crime in the dwelling. He is accused of stealing firearms, including a Savage Arms A17 bolt action, Savage Arms Axis .223, Kel-Tec .556, and a Marlin Firearms 3030 lever action. He's accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $1,000.

Kenrey D. Benjamin is indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and attempted assault in the first degree, Class C violent felony. Benjamin is accused of knowingly entering a dwelling, an apartment on Lake Street in Le Roy, without permission and remaining in it on Oct 17, with the intent of committing a crime in the dwelling and of causing physical injury to an occupant of the dwelling. He is accused of using a knife against another person. He is accused of attempting is permanently disfigure another person.

Marcus T. Hill is indicted on counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. Hill is accused of driving a 2006 Hummer HU3 on Clinton Street in the City of Batavia when he knew or should have known that his privilege to drive had been suspended or revoked on at least ten separate dates.

Jaequele M. Tomlin is indicted on counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony, and harassment in the second degree. Tomlin is accused of damaging the property of another person, a television and television stand, on Nov. 4, at a location in the City of Batavia. Tomlin is accused of having physical contact, or threatening to do so, with another person in an attempt to harass, annoy, or alarm the other person.

Thomas J. Wolcott is indicted on a count of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony. Wolcott is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection while on Central Avenue, City of Batavia, on Oct. 28.