Grand Jury Report: Man accused of strangling a person, attacking a child

Kaleb J. Bobzien is indicted on counts of strangulation in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of harassment in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, four counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, and three counts of tampering with a witness in the fourth degree. On June 24, in the Town of Batavia, Bobzien allegedly applied pressure to the throat of another person and caused that person to lose consciousness for a period of time. He's also accused of blocking the nose and mouth of another person, a person under age 17. He also allegedly threatened a victim. He allegedly broke a vape pen that belonged to the victim. He also allegedly damaged the backpack of the underage victim. He allegedly violated an order of protection. He allegedly tried to stop a person from testifying in the case.

Aaron M. Hatt is indicted on counts of burglary in the second degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated family offense, criminal contempt in the second degree. Hatt is accused of entering a building on Broadway in Alexander on April 28 with the intent to commit a crime within the building. He is accused of violating an order of protection at that time by intentionally harassing, annoying, or threatening a person in that residence. He is accused of applying pressure to the throat of a family member. There was a child present at the time of the alleged offense.

Robin S. Brooks is indicted on a count of bail jumping in the first degree. Brooks is accused of failing to appear for a court hearing on April 20 or within 30 days of the scheduled appearance.

Cesar G. Molina is indicted on a count of driving while ability impaired by drugs as a felony because of a prior DWI conviction. Molina is accused of driving under the influence on 29 December in the Town of Byron.

Jarrett C. Coniglio is indicted on two counts of assault in the second degree, a count of resisting arrest, and a count of obstructing governmental administration. Coniglio is accused of causing injury to a police officer while attempting to stop the officer from performing his official duties on July 23 in the Town of Alabama. He's accused of causing injury to another person with a glass bottle.

Mark L. Farley is indicted on a count of criminal contempt in the first degree, a count of unlawful imprisonment, a count of harassment in the second degree, a count of burglary in the second degree, and a count of criminal contempt in the second degree, On Dec. 31, Farley allegedly violated an order of protection at a residence on Harvester Avenue by striking or threatening another person. He allegedly restrained another person. He allegedly went into the building with the intent to commit a crime.

James D. Weathers is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Weathers is accused of knowingly possessing a loaded Glock 19 handgun while in the Town of Stafford on Oct. 31, 2020.

Connor L. Andrews is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a count of driving while ability impaired by drugs, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree. Andrews was charged after being stopped in the Town of Le Roy on May 3. He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine, meth, Alprazolam, and Oxycodone.

Timothy J. Passage is indicted on a count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. Passage is accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the Tim Horton's in Pembroke on March 20.

Jamie A. Dutton is indicted on a count of criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Dutton is accused of damaging the property of another person valued at more than $250 on Feb. 27 at a location in the City of Batavia. He was allegedly unlawfully in a property with permission and in possession of cocaine.