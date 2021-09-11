Grand Jury Report: Man accused of threatening officers with knife during incident in Darien

Dean M. Conboy, Sr., is indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, two counts of menacing a police officer, attempted assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, resisting arrest, and menacing in the second degree. On June 11, 2021, Conboy allegedly threatened police officers and intended to cause serious injury to police officers using a dangerous instrument. He also allegedly restained another person and exposed that person to the risk of serious physical injury. He allegedly possessed a knife during these incidents.

Andrew C. Aldrow is indicted on counts of felony DWI, refusal to submit to a breath test, consumption of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Aldrow was stopped on Feb. 26 in the Town of Le Roy.

Stephen L. Hegel is indicted on two counts of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree. On Oct. 8, in the City of Batavia, Hegel allegedly stole property with more than $3,000. On Oct. 22, he allegedly stole property with a value of more than $1,000. On Oct. 14, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $3,000.